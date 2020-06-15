KSRTC to resume interstate services to Andhra Pradesh from June 17

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume interstate operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from June 17.

"People seeking to travel can book the tickets through KSRTC booking counters, authorised franchises booking counters and online," read the press release.

During phase 1, the services will operate from Bengaluru to Chittor, Nellore, Vijayawada, Shahpur to Kurnool routes, among others.

The advance booking can be done for the same, read the release.

The MHA has issued revised guidelines after the implementation of Unlock 1 on June 1. (ANI)

