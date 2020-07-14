KSRTC to run buses in Bengaluru for two days amid lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Shivayogi C Kalasad, IAS, Managing Director on Monday held a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of the transportation department through a video conference and discussed for the smooth plying of buses in the state for two days - (July 13 &14) amid the coronavirus lockdown.

These buses will not only ply in and around Bengaluru but also to other adjoining regions such as Davanagere, Hosadurga, Yadgir, Hassan, Kalburgi, Shivamogga Tirupati, Ananthpur and Pavagada.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus, thermal check facilities have been made at several pick-up points and senior officials are posted on all the major bus stands to see if the passengers are abiding by the social distancing norms along with others.

On July 11, a complete lockdown was announced in Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural areas from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Essentials such as hospitals, groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables, medicines will be available during this period. In addition, medical and postgraduate examinations will happen as already scheduled," the Karnataka CMO had informed. (ANI)

