KSRTC to start new parcel, courier services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) along with its sister corporations, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) would start its own dedicated new parcel and courier services for inter-state and intra-state destinations by KSRTC buses.

The corporation has sought valuable inputs and suggestions regarding their new project from its travellers.

"KSRTC believes that its esteemed commuters are always an esteemed partner in their joyful journey. As usual, in any new services and its new projects that are initiated, KSRTC seeks valuable inputs and suggestions from its esteemed travellers," KSRTC said in a release.

"In continuation of its partnership with its esteemed travelling public, KSRTC takes pride in inviting from public for suggesting 'brand names' from for this new parcel and courier service that is scheduled to be launched very soon," it added.

The suggestions for a new brand name will be sought until August 15.

The selected brand name winning entry will be awarded a free travel to-and-fro to one scheduled destination of their choice and class of service valid until September 30, 2020, the KSRTC added. (ANI)

