KT Jaleel had violated protocol, received concessions from Consulate: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, had violated protocol and received concessions from the Consulate.

Chennithala, a leader of the Kerala Congress, demanded that Jaleel should resign.

"Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel has been summoned by ED for questioning in the gold smuggling case. He had violated protocol and received concessions from the Consulate, which is against rules. So I feel that he should step down as early as possible," Chennithala told ANI here.



This comes as protests are being held across the state by the BJP, the Youth Congress, and the Yuva Sena against state Cabinet Minister KT Jaleel after his questioning in the matter.

Protests were also held earlier today in Kochi by the BJP and Yuva Morcha against Jaleel. During the protest, the demonstrators conducted a march and burned the state minister's effigy. The police were also seen detaining several protestors.

Jaleel was on Friday interrogated by the ED in connection with the gold smuggling case, which is currently also being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs department, for over two hours.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

