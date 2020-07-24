KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone of 'Neera' Cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): KT Ramarao, the MA&UD Minister of Telangana laid the foundation stone for the building the first 'Neera Cafe' in the state on Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion KT Rama Rao said, "It is a proud moment for the Goud Community as Neera Cafe is going to be set up in the heart of the city. The estimated cost of the building is Rs 3 crore. This Neera Cafe would be the only modern cafe in the country. There were programs for skill development but there are several developed skills in the State. Which have to be identified. The cafe will have a seating capacity of 250 people with 10 stalls." (ANI)

