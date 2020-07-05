KT Rao welcomes investment in construction equipment companies in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday welcomed the investments in construction equipment companies in the state.

During a webinar organised on Indian construction equipment, the Minister stated that he will be welcoming the investments for construction equipment manufacturers.

"Construction equipment industry will have a major role in the development of the country in different areas. We are ready to take the necessary policy decisions for the same," he added.

Rao said, "Due to the current situation, every industry has been affected but the government is trying to build up its financial arrangement."

"With the help of state government, the programmes that are being organised by construction equipment manufacturers should be held in Hyderabad," added the Minister. (ANI)