Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Seventeen BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations.
The legislators have also been given cabinet rank.
N. Bhrungeesh, the media advisor to the Chief Minister has also been given the status of the cabinet minister.
These are old appointments that have been renewed once again. (ANI)
K'taka: 17 BJP MLAs appointed as president, chairman of various boards and corporations
ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 09:58 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Seventeen BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations.