K'taka: 19-year-old woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Belagavi; family alleges rape, murder

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman on Wednesday died in suspicious circumstances in a private hospital in Bailhongal town of Karnataka's Belagavi.

The parents of the woman alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered.



The deceased woman was admitted to the hospital by an unidentified person, who escaped from the hospital.

According to her parents, there is a scar on the back of her head and cigarette burn marks on her body.

The deceased's father is an auto driver. (ANI)

