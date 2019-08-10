K'taka: 24-yr-old woman goes missing from Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman from Puttur went missing from Netravathi bridge here on Friday night, police said.

It is suspected that she might have jumped into Nethravathi River.

The woman was identified as Gajaneeshwari K, a resident of Kodiyadka in Puttur.

Kankanady Police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.

On July 29, Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha had also allegedly jumped off the Nethravathi Bridge. (ANI)

