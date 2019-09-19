K'taka: 3 held for poaching elephants for tusks

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with poaching elephants for their tusks near Surya Road in Belthangady taluk, Karnataka police said.

Acting on the tip-off, teams of forest officials and Belthangadi police station in Dakshina Kannada district nabbed the accused on Wednesday and seized five pairs of ivory.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abraham, Anwar and Suresh.

As per police, they have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

