K'taka: 4-year-old boy dies after school van runs over him

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died after a school van ran over him on Friday, police said.
The child, identified as Yogesh, was playing outside when the school van ran over him.
Police said that a case has been registered against the driver and the investigation is underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:55 IST
