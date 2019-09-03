K'taka: 5-year-old boy falls into drain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

After scrutiny of the CCTV footage, the missing boy identified as Zain went missing after being fallen into a drain, the police said on Monday.

A search operation to locate the minor boy is underway, the police further said. (ANI)