K'taka: After participating in 'Mysuru Dasara', elephants return to Dubare Elephant Camp

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Elephants, who have taken part in the procession during Dasara festival in Mysuru, have returned to Dubare Elephant Camp here and were seen playing football on Tuesday.

There are 26 elephants in the upscale camp and three elephants in the nearby elephant camp. Out of these 29 elephants, six elephants have participated in the historic Mysore Dasara, including Anekadalliro Vikram and Vijaya.

Tourist visiting the camp often get amazed seeing the training and daily activities of these elephants they take a bath in the river, play football and do other tasks.

Amanda, a tourist, says elephants returned Mysore Dasara to the camp after a long period and are now can be seen here taking river bath doing jungle walks etc.

Another tourist, Chandana said that elephants have been trained to salute, race and play football, all of which are enjoyed by tourists, especially children.

He further said that elephants are now training with other elephants in the camp for the Mumbaro Elephant Festival.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, which had begun with Navaratri and the main procession was organised on Vijayadashami (Dusshera).

Every year the same trained elephants are brought from Nagarhole forest and kept in Mysore Palace till the festival 'Mysuru Dasara' is not over. (ANI)

