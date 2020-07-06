K'taka announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for kin of Mangaluru landslide victims

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of a youth and a child, who died due to a landslide at Gurupura in Mangaluru.

"The Chief Minister announces Rs 5 lakh each compensation to Safwan (17) and Shehla (10) who died due to landslide at Gurupura, Mangaluru. Houses will also be built for people who lost houses at Bodanthilla, Dakshina Kannada," an official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The State Disaster Management Authority said that 57 people and 262 animals lost their lives in flood, rainfall and lightning-related incidents in Karnataka between April 1, 2020, and July 5, 2020. (ANI)

