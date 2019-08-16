K'taka: Artisans left with just scrap as flood sweeps away their only livelihood source

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The floods in the state have washed away hopes of the artisans living near the Tunga river, who have not only lost their household but their livelihood.

Ganesh Chathurthi is around the corner and Shivamogga is famous for the artisans who prepare Ganesh idols every year. But this year, these artists are left with only scrap material as the floodwater has washed away the idols out of their homes.

Ganesh, 60-year-old, a member of the Kumbara community (traditional pottery workers) lives in Kumbarabidi on the banks of Tunga river, is one among many who are now looking for answers to compensate their loss.

"I have been preparing idols from three generations and this year I had made 300 idols in different sizes, which would have given me a profit of around 4 lakhs but the floods this year have washed away my only means of livelihood. How will we survive now?" he said.

"We have been lucky that the customers did not ask us to repay their advance amount or else we would have been in more trouble as we only know this art of making idols," said his wife, Ratna.

Both of them are now looking forward to some relief from the Chief Minister as the couple is left with just sand and water. (ANI)

