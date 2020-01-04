K'taka: Bengaluru CCB raids illegal massage parlor, drug peddlers; 4 arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted two separate raids on an illegal massage parlor and on the drug peddlers in the city.

The raids were carried out on December 3 in the city.

"The crime branch carried a raid out on Erawana Thai spa in Sadashivanagar, where it was successful in rescuing five women of Thailand nationals and arrested three accused," said CCB.

Besides this, 10 kilograms of ganja was seized and an accused identified as Satish from Bihar was also arrested.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

