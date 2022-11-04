K'taka: BJP MLA Renukacharya's nephew found dead in car in Honnali; Bommai assures thorough probe

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya's nephew Chandrashekar, who was missing since Sunday, was found dead in his car in a canal in Honnali on Thursday.

Chandrashekar's body was brought to Davangere Government Hospital for post-mortem, said Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth.





"The body has been found in the car. All angles will be looked into. Forensic and expert teams are on spot," he told mediapersons in Honnali.



While talking to the mediapersons in Honnali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is a shock to me. I will speak to Renukacharya and his family about whatever they want to say about this incident. We will conduct a thorough enquiry into this. SP has already taken up the investigation." (ANI)

