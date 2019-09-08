BJP state president Nalin Kateel, along with other party leaders during a meeting held in Hubli
K'taka: BJP state president holds meeting with party office bearers

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:19 IST

Hubli (Karnataka) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): BJP state president Nalin Kateel  on his maiden visit to Hubli held a meeting with other party leaders and office-bearers here on Saturday.
While speaking at the meeting, Kateel said, "His party, BJP is growing day by day as it has not compromised with its principles and working style."
He also lauded BJP's Shyama Prasad Mukharji by saying, "The party was formed out of Jansangh movement and its founder member Shyama Prasad Mukharji had fought for the unification of Jammu and Kashmir and now after the revocation of article 370 his dream has been fulfilled."
He advised the office bearers by reminding them of instructions given by Amit Shah that no one will get any ticket to contest any election if they do not work towards strengthening the party.
Many prominent leaders of the party including union minister Prahlad Joshi and state minister Jagadish Shettar were also present at the meeting.
After the meeting, Union minister Prahlad Joshi while talking to ANI lauded the ISRO scientists' mission of Chandrayaan by saying, "Our scientists have put a lot of efforts in this whole mission, and their efforts have not gone in vain."
"We will continue to keep our trust on them, someday we will definitely be successful" he added. (ANI)

