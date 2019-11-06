K'taka: Brothers kill sister, her husband for inter-caste marriage in Gadag

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A young married couple was allegedly killed in Lakkalakatti village of Gajendragad Taluk here by the woman's brothers for marrying a Dalit man, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the husband and wife identified as Ramesh Maadaar (29) and Gangamma (23) were brutally killed by the brothers who threw stones at their heads.

"The accused have been identified as Shivappa, Ravi and Ramesh Rathore. Belonging to the Lambani community, Gangamma had married a Dalit man three years ago. They also had two children together," Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinath Joshi said.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

