K'taka bypolls : K Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj file nomination as BJP candidates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Disqualified rebel MLAs K Gopalaiah and Byrathi Basavaraj on Monday filed their nomination as BJP candidates from Mahalakshmi Layout and KR Puram assembly constituencies respectively for the upcoming by-elections to the state legislative assembly.

Sixteen of the 17 disqualified rebel MLAs, including those from Congress and JD(S), joined the BJP in the presence of Yediyurappa recently. The by-elections will be held for 15 out of 17 seats and results will be declared on December 9.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the decision of the then-Karnataka Speaker to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were disqualified in July this year under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification and the ban imposed on them against contesting elections. (ANI)

