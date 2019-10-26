K'taka: CISF conducts mock bomb threat, evacuation exercise at Mangalore Airport

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:13 IST

Public did not want BJP government in Haryana: Cong leader Kumari Selja

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress' Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP was so hungry of power that "they did not accept people's wish which was to see him out of power" in the state.