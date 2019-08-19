K'taka: CISF seizes 10,000 US Dollars from passenger at Mangalore Airport

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A total of 10,000 US dollars were seized from a passenger en route to Dubai from Mangalore Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Monday.

According to the CISF, foreign currency was recovered from a passenger, identified as Shashank Bysani Gupta, during the frisking process at the Mangalore airport.

"The passenger had concealed a bundle of foreign currency (5100 USD) in his trouser's pocket. When his handbag was searched thoroughly, an amount of 4900 USD was also found kept in a pouch," CISF said in an official statement.

The officials also added that the passenger along with confiscated currency 10,000 USD has been handed over to Customs officials for further necessary action.

Customs officials offloaded the passenger and an investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

