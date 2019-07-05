Shanti Grama (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): A girl studying in class 10 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a classroom of her school here on Wednesday, police said.
Soon after receiving the information from the school authorities, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.
The reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
A case has been registered at Shanti Grama police station and an investigation is underway. (ANI)
K'taka: Class 10 girl commits suicide in school
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 09:44 IST
Shanti Grama (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): A girl studying in class 10 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a classroom of her school here on Wednesday, police said.