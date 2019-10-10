Cleanliness drive organised as part of wildlife week celebrations in Shivamogga on Thursday. Photo/ANI
K'taka: Cleanliness drive organised at Sakrebyle Elephant Camp as part of wildlife week celebrations

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:02 IST

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As part of the wildlife week celebration, Shivamogga environmentalists with forest department officials on Thursday organised a cleanliness drive at the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga.
Environmentalist Ajay Kumar Sharma told ANI, "As the wildlife week is being celebrated around the country, today we have gathered here to carry out a cleanliness drive in Sakrebyle Elephant Camp. This camp is one of the oldest camps in India."
"We are cleaning the area and removing all the plastics especially as our government has taken an initiative to ban plastics. We have got a lot of plastics, water bottles in the sensitive areas of the camp. The public has also come in good strength to clean the camp," he added.
School and college students also joined the environmentalist and wildlife circle officers in the drive.
Saumya, a student of Shivamogga Agriculture College present at the camp said, " The Forest department has initiated a good program. By taking this step, we would also like other people to take part in this. In the camp there are lots of plastic bottles, wrappers. Usually, the tourists or the travelers who visit the camp tend to throw the dirt here in the camp and not in the dustbins." (ANI)

