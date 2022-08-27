K'taka CM announces 'Chennigaraya Swamy Study Chair' in Tumkur university

Tumkur (Karnataka)[India], August 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the setting up of Sri Chennigaraya Swamy Study Chair at Tumkur University to study the history of Chennigaraya Swamy community as well as to tell the rich history and heritage of the community for the coming generation.

The Chief Minister said Rs 400 crore has been reserved to ensure justice for Tigalararu, Maali, Mali, Maalagara, Kinbara and other communities which are involved in short-term agriculture-based activities in rural areas.

A special unit will be established under the Backward Classes Welfare Department for the development of those communities.

A sum of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for various associations of the Tigalara community, besides, a Rs 4.45 crore grant has been released for the construction of student hostels in Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara.

Bommai said there is a demand for a Rs 12.30 crore grant from various organisations belonging to 23 communities and the same has been sanctioned.

In regard to sanctioning land for the Mahalaxmi Mutt, the deputy commissioner has been asked to take steps for sanctioning the same.



He said if Karnataka is in the top position today the credit goes to Talahadi Tigalara Samaj which has started the first Horticulture Board to promote horticulture in the state.

"The community people are spread across the state including North Karnataka. The Tigalararu are strong. The community convention is showing how strong they are to all. The people of this community are involved in various professions including horticulture," Bommai said.

Since the 21st century is the century of knowledge, the children of this community must focus on education for a bright future, he added.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has chalked out special programs for the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes for their education, employment and empowerment.

He said the culture, heritage, profession and simplicity of the Thigalas are very special.

It has got a rich history that will make the community proud. In a democracy, every community has an equal role to play and there is a plethora of opportunities ushered in the Constitution for all.

He further added that the government has given opportunities for them to come up socially, economically, economically and culturally. (ANI)

