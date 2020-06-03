K'taka CM asks officials to take action against absentee staff of HOPCOMS

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed officials to take disciplinary actions against 150 absentee staff of Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS).

According to a press release of the state government, the Chief Minister held a review meeting of agriculture, horticulture and sericulture departments.

"Out of 550 HOPCOM shops in the State, only 250 shops are working. Take strict disciplinary action against those who are not opening the shops," he said during the review meeting.

He said that most of the districts in the state has received good rainfall and there is no drinking water problem. "Permission should not be granted to drill new borewells and the situation can be reviewed a month later," the Chief Minister added.

Yediyurappa released Rs 666 crore of relief amount to maize and flower growers through online. He had a telephonic conversation with the farmers and got confirmation on the payment.

The Chief Minister also stated that the scientists have assured that Karnataka will not be affected by the swarm of locusts.

KC Narayan Gowda, Minister for Horticulture and Sericulture, TM Vijaya Bhaskar, Chief Secretary to government, ISN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Vandita Sharma, Development Commissioner, Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture were present. (ANI)

