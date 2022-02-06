K'taka CM calls Usha Mangeshkar, expresses grief to family on demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Condoling the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called Usha Mangeshkar, sister of Lata Mangeshkar and expressed his grief to the family.

"Lata Mangeshkar will live on in the hearts and breaths of the people for generations. She has a special place in the hearts of the people. We have lost a great singer," the Chief Minister consoled Usha over the phone.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government announced two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

During these two days, the national flag will be flown at half-mast and all public entertainment programmes will be prohibited.



"All public entertainment programmes are prohibited and the national flag will be flown at half-mast," Bommai said in a statement.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer popularly known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages. (ANI)

