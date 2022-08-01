K'taka CM convenes meeting to discuss spread of Monkeypox after state reports first case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday convened a meeting to discuss the spread of Monkeypox in the state after an Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox was identified and quarantined in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The meeting with the Health minister and officials would take decisions on screening of passengers coming from outside and arrangements for treatment, Bommai said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Karnataka health department said that an Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The individual samples have been sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited.

While talking to ANI, he said, "We have taken the Monkeypox infections seriously. I have convened a meeting to discuss the issue tomorrow. The meeting with the Health minister and officials would take decisions on screening of passengers coming from outside and arrangements for treatment."

While responding to the question pertaining to the recent protest by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists at the Home Minister's residence, Bommai added that there was no lapse in security. Those who were to be present at that time were not there.

While talking about the Hindutva ideology of the party, the chief minister said, "Ours is a national party. Nationalism is our stand. There is no question of discrimination against anyone.

Speaking to media persons at Davangere GMIT helipad, Bommai said, "the leaders of previous regimes should introspect on their conduct then over such issues."

Meanwhile, India's first case of Monkeypox has recovered from the disease. The 35-year-old man was being treated at a Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)