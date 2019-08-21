K'taka CM directs newly-inducted ministers to tour flood-affected districts for 2 days, provide relief

Karnataka [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In light of the ongoing flood situation in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to tour the flood-affected districts extensively for two days from Wednesday.

The ministers have also been asked to provide relief to the flood victims on priority.

"Chief Minister BS. Yediyurappa directed the newly inducted Ministers to tour the flood-affected districts extensively for 2 days from tomorrow and provide relief to the flood victims. He was speaking at the cabinet meeting after the cabinet expansion today," Chief Minister of Karnataka tweeted on Tuesday.

"The Government's first priority is to provide relief. The Chief Minister directed his cabinet colleagues to tour the districts and conduct review meetings at the District and Taluk levels. He also suggested that the ministers must visit the severely affected villages, meet the flood victims, listen to their grievances and submit a report," Chief Minister of Karnataka wrote on its official Facebook Page.

Yediyurappa has also directed the ministers to look into the problems caused by inundation and submit a report on the relief measures before the next cabinet meeting.

"He directed that everyone must work with a team spirit to make Karnataka, a pioneer state in development," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday cabinet minister JC Madhu Swamy had said that forty lakh families affected by floods in Karnataka will get a compensation of Rs 10,000 each from the state government.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has released Rs 10,000 each to families affected by floods in the state. It covers 40 lakh families, and they will get the amount by tomorrow," Swamy, who was inducted as minister in the Karnataka cabinet yesterday, told reporters here.

Swamy stated that Yediyurappa has asked newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to prepare a report after reviewing the affected districts of the state.

"Yediyurappa has explained the flood scenario in Karnataka to us as he has toured the state and now he has asked us all to go in person. We will now visit the affected districts and then submit a report to him," he said. (ANI)