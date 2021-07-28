K'taka CM directs officials to work with team spirit to deliver transparent , efficient administration

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Soon after taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday instructed officials to work with team spirit to deliver a reliable, responsible, transparent and efficient administration.

Bommai chaired a meeting of officials today, as soon as he took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of the state.

"Administration is a continuous process. It has to function incessantly in any situation. I have taken a strong decision of providing an efficient, honest and pro-people administration for the people of the state. I am uttering this despite being aware of the difficulties of implementing them," he said in an official statement.

According to him, Karnataka has the distinction of providing progressive and effective governance.

"We have to work harder in the altered scenario. Cabinet decisions will have to be implemented in a time-bound manner. Delay leads to corruption and corruption is equal to cancer in governance. Therefore, the government's decisions will have to be implemented within the stipulated period," Chief Minister said in his first meeting with senior officials of different government departments.

He further stressed that it is necessary for all officers to have clarity on the activities, policy, rules and guidelines of their respective departments. The Chief Minister called for officers to carry out good work with courage and without any hesitation. "The government is with you," Bommai said.

It should be our priority to manage the current flood situation, COVID containment and management in the state, the Chief Minister instructed.





Every department has to cut down on unnecessary expenditure at the end of the year. He instructed the Chief Secretary to Government to issue guidelines in this regard.

Programmes should be implemented within the stipulated time with a sense of team spirit. Different departments should work in coordination. The guidelines will be formed after a detailed discussion to clear all the doubts in this regard.

Ranking system will be adopted in order to encourage departments on the basis of their efficient performance, Bommai said.

P Ravikumar, Chief Secretary to the Government assured to live up to the expectations of the Chief Minister.

Senior officers from various departments were present in the meeting, as per the statement.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation. (ANI)

