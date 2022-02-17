K'taka CM gets emotional over tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday got emotional at the Taralabalu Hunnime Mahotsav as the Mutt honoured the family of soldiers who laid down their lives in defending the nation.

As the Chief Minister and seers honoured the wives of these soldiers, Bommai was seen wiping his tears.



The mutt presented cheques of Rs 50,000 each for wives of these soldiers. In all, as many as nine families were honoured, the Chief Minister's office informed.

The Chief Minister got emotional as he listened to the background narration of the valour of the soldiers and their family background.

The families presented a memorandum seeking redressal of their grievances and the Chief Minister assuring speedy action handed it over to the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga. (ANI)

