K'taka CM holds meeting over rainfall situation, announces Rs 25,000 compensation for affected families

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting on Saturday with State Minister R Ashok, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad at his official residence Cauvery in Bengaluru over rainfall situation in the state.

The Chief Minister discussed necessary measures to be taken in this situation as rain is predicted for the next two days.

Yediyurappa also visited the rain-affected areas of Bengaluru's Hosakerehalli area along with R Ashok, Revenue minister, and BBMP officials

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the families affected due to heavy rain.

"Our ministers are looking after the situation of the areas that have been affected due to rain. We have decided to give compensation of Rs 25,000 cheque to the families whose houses are damaged due to rain," CM Yediyurappa said.

"Rescue operations are underway. Our officers are estimating the loss caused due to heavy rainfall yesterday," said R Ashok.

Normal life has been disrupted in Bengaluru as rainwater entered houses after the city received a heavy downpour on Friday night. (ANI)