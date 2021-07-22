K'taka CM holds meeting with seers of different mutts in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid rumours of a change in leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held a meeting with more than 35 seers of different mutts in Bengaluru.

Giving Yediyurappa credit for the party's success in the state, Dingaleshwar Swamiji said on Tuesday, "The CM said that he is not in a position to say much but will bow his head to whatever decision the High Command takes. But the concern of Mutt heads is that in this state if BJP is in power, it's because of the efforts of BS Yediyurappa and his close subordinates."

"Earlier too they did not let him complete his term. Even now this pain is felt by one and all. If BS Yediyurappa is changed, then the BJP will be destroyed in the state. This is not being said only by us but it's the voice of the people as well," Swamiji added.



Earlier on Saturday, Yediyurappa strongly denied having tendered his resignation amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka.

Last month, more than 30 seers of different mutts met Yediyurappa in Bengaluru and extended their support to him. (ANI)





