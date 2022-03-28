K'taka CM instructs Mineral Corporation to formulate integrated plan for sustainable mining

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed the state Minerals Corporation Limited to formulate an integrated plan for sustainable mining and said that mining should be undertaken in a scientific manner to "avoid damage to the environment".

"Plans should be drawn up for judicious use of minerals and restoration of environmental damage in a phased manner over the next 50 years. Mining should be undertaken in a scientific manner avoiding any damage to the environment," Bommai said in his address after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Minerals Corporation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of "putting an end to the environmental destruction due to mining".

"For the first time in the country a grant of Rs 100 crore has been made under the head 'Green Budget' in the general budget of the State for 2022-23 to offset the environmental deficit caused to nature over the years," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of technology in mining, the Chief Minister said that it has helped turn "mining waste into wealth".

"Nature and man are part of the creation of the world. Thanks to modern technology, mining waste has turned into wealth. Mining has a long history. The earlier generations have preserved the natural wealth for future generations and it is our duty to maintain the balance and pass it on to future generations. So, we should move towards sustainable mining," he said.

Bommai assured all the assistance from the state government for the efficient functioning of the Minerals Corporation. (ANI)