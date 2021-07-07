K'taka CM instructs to speed up construction of Basava International Museum

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Tuesday gave instructions to speed up the work and complete the project of Basava International Museum in Koodalasangama on the model of Sri Swamy Narayana Aksharadhama temple in New Delhi.



According to a press release, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the Koodalasangama Development Board.





The project was taken up at a cost of Rs 94 crore in the first phase and instructions were given to complete the project soon.

The decision was taken to provide a budget of Rs 1.25 crore for the infrastructure development near Sharane Gangambika memorial at M.K.Hubballi.



It was decided to waive off two month's rent amounting to Rs 2.97 lakh of 81 shops which comes under Koodala Sangama Development Board as it is waterlogged by floods.

Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister, Umesh Kathi, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, and legislators of Bagalokote District were present in the Meeting. (ANI)

