K'taka CM issues instructions for time-bound completion of Anjanadri Hills development project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): During his visit to the project site, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed officials to complete the Anjanadri Hills development project in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of the district to discuss the issues related to the development of Anjanadri Hills issued the instructions to the officials.

The state government has drawn up a Rs 100 crore development plan for Anjanadri Hills.

CM Bommai instructed to create lodging and other facilities for the pilgrims who visit Anjanadri Hills, a Yatrinivas with 600 rooms, a hospital, toilets and other amenities using the Rs100 cr grant and to prepare the project plan using the services of Architects within 2 months and get it approved.

He further asked the officials to start the land acquisition process and send a report in this regard and said, "Already Rs 24 crore has been provided for the purpose. More funds would be provided if needed."

"At Least 35 acres of land is needed for the parking facility. In the first phase create the facility with 20 acres. All the facilities like drinking water, toilets, lighting, and Underground Drainage (UGD) should be created with high priority for hygiene," he added.

Chief Minister asked to submit a proposal for better road connectivity.



"Link roads could be developed from the National Highway and Gangavathi. The works should be completed in 7-8 months," he said.

Bus facilities would be provided for the pilgrims to Anjanadri and the construction work should be started within 4 months and completed in a time-bound manner, Bommai instructed.

Earlier in June as well, Bommai had instructed the officials to complete the land acquisition process and start the work within a month for the comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills at Kishkinda in the Koppal district.

The instructions were issued at a meeting chaired by Bommai to review the implementation of the Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development project.

About 60 acres of land are required for the project, of which about 58 acres are private land. The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner of the Koppal district to acquire the land through direct negotiation with the farmers or through the KIADB land acquisition process

In the first phase of the project connecting roads to Anjanadri should be developed.

Alternative roads too should be identified and developed, he said. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to widen the State Highway from the National Highway to Gangavathi.

He instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report and develop parking and other amenities for the pilgrims at the base of the foothills. (ANI)

