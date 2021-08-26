K'taka CM meets Union Agri Minister Narendra Tomar

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and State Water Resources Minister Govinda Karajola were also present at the meeting.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that he will be meeting Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. He is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda.

"Tomorrow will meet the finance minister and Nitin Gadkari, I have also asked the time of JP Nadda ji, if he confirms will meet him also."

Before leaving for the national capital, Bommai discussed the strategy to double the income of the farmers in the state with National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) chief Ashok Dalwai.

"Karnataka government has taken an interest to double up the income of farmers. Meet Ashok Dalwai, CEO of NRAA, to discuss the strategy to double the income of the farmers. We, the Karnataka government have taken an interest to double up the income of farmers. We want Karnataka to become the first state in this regard." (ANI)

