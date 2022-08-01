K'taka CM to discuss plan for comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Davangere and Koppal to participate in the Diamond Jubilee of Siddarameshwara Ratha on Monday.

The Chief Minister will leave Bengaluru in the morning for Davangere. He is thereafter scheduled to travel to Koppal to visit the Anjanadri hills and chair a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

He is scheduled to visit the Gavisiddeshwara Mutt and present a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of the Hostel and Dining Hall of the mutt.

The state government has drawn up a Rs 100 crore development plan for Anjanadri Hills. The Chief Minister would discuss the plan for comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills. Later in the afternoon, he will inaugurate a Mother and Children's hospital.



Earlier in June, Bommai had instructed the officials to complete the land acquisition process and start the work within a month for the comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills at Kishkinda in the Koppal district.

The instructions were issued at a meeting chaired by Bommai to review the implementation of the Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development project.

About 60 acres of land is required for the project, of which about 58 acres is private land. The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district to acquire the land through direct negotiation with the farmers or through the KIADB land acquisition process

In the first phase of the project connecting roads to Anjanadri should be developed. Alternative roads too should be identified and developed, he said. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to widen the State Highway from the National Highway to Gangavathi.

He instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report and develop parking and other amenities for the pilgrims at the base of the foothills. (ANI)

