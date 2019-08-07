Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File pic)
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File pic)

K'taka CM to visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi, Bagalkot districts

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:29 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Wednesday and Thursday to take stock of the situation.
In view of incessant rains creating a flood-like situation in the state, Yediyurappa will visit the aforesaid districts, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
A flood-like situation has developed in various districts across the state due to heavy rains. The situation might take a turn for the worse in the upcoming days.
On August 5, the Chief Minister had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to review relief and rescue operations, which are currently underway in the state.

Earlier in the day, over 500 people who were stranded near Kadra Dam area in Kaiga village owing to incessant rains were rescued by an Indian Navy team.
A rescue team of the Indian Navy stationed at Karwar Naval Base swung into action following a request from Superintendent of Police, Uttar Kannada district.
Kadra Dam, constructed across the Kali River has witnessed a rise in water level following incessant rains in the region.
The India Meteorological Department in its weather forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in parts of Karnataka till Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:56 IST

By-elections for 3 MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh on Aug 26

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): By-elections will be held on three MLC seats here on August 26, Andhra Pradesh's Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Defence Ministry to decide on buying two BrahMos missile coastal...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): In his first Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will decide on acquisition of weapon systems worth around Rs 12,000 crore including the procurement of two Brahmos supersonic cruise missile batteries for the Indian Navy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:44 IST

Railways announces 2 additional trains from Udhampur

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Northern Railway on Wednesday said it will run two special trains - one between Udhampur and Darbhanga and the other between Udhampur and Katihar - on Wednesday in a bid to cater the additional flow of passengers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:43 IST

BSP removes Danish Ali as LS group chief, replaces him with OBC leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The BSP on Wednesday removed Danish Ali as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha replacing him with an OBC leader saying "balance " was necessary after it announced that former Rajya Sabha member, Munquad Ali is appointed as President of the party's Uttar P

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:36 IST

Sushma Swaraj cremated with state honours, daughter Bansuri...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours at Lodhi crematorium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:52 IST

In major reshuffle Munquad Ali appointed BSP's UP unit president

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in the party, former Rajya Sabha MP of Bahujan Samaj Party, Munquad Ali has been appointed as president of the party's state unit, said a press note from the party on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:30 IST

Goa: 48 taxi owners booked for taking part in strike

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Police has registered an FIR against 48 taxi owners who operate from Karmali railway station for participating in a mass strike a day before, Inspector Jivba Dalbi said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:30 IST

AP: Diplomats from 35 nations to attend Outreach Event on August 9

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Diplomatic Outreach Event will be organised here on August 9 in which delegates from over 35 countries including UK, USA, Japan, Korea and Australia are expected to participate for exploring the potential trade relations in mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:28 IST

Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft as deep depression forms in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been deployed in the Bay of Bengal area to shepherd the fishing boats at sea to safer locations and provide assistance to vessels in distress, said an official statement released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:26 IST

Envoys of China, Japan pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family and people of India over the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away last night due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects that include 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings which would take the Make in Odisha initiative to greater heights, said an official statement from the state government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) emergency action committee has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, stating that its stand against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Bill (NMC) will continue till the medical education and the health

Read More
iocl