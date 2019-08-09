K'taka CM visits rain-affected areas of Bagalkot district

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visited the relief camps
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:21 IST

Mudhol (Karnataka) [India], Aug 09 (ANI): With large parts of Karnataka reeling under extensive flooding due to incessant rains, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol sub-divisional zone of Bagalkot district.
In view of intensified rain creating havoc in the state, Yediyurappa conducted an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps in impacted areas of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Wednesday and Thursday to take stock of the situation.
On August 5, the Chief Minister had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to review relief and rescue operations, which are currently underway in the state.
According to a press release of the Indian Navy, Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised considerable resources to provide assistance to the state and a total of 14 rescue teams, including five teams from Goa Naval Area, have been operating in Kolhapur, Belgaum and Uttar Kannada districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively since August 5
"In Karnataka, the rescue team proceeded to Hinduwada in Malapur area and evacuated many more people giving priority to women, children and critically ill patients to safer areas. Another team was deployed to Kovadu village in Belgaum district. A total of 869 people have been moved to safety in Karnataka," the release said.
National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) too, has deployed several teams in Karnataka catalysing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas.
The India Meteorological Department in its weather forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rains at isolated places in parts of Karnataka till Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:38 IST

