Chief Minister BS  Yediyurappa in a meeting with officials in Kodagu district in Karnataka. Photo/ANI
K'taka: CM Yediyurappa visits flood-affected Kodagu

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:02 IST

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): State chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Kodagu district in Karnataka.
He also held a meeting with the senior officials and took stock of the situation in the district.
Revenue Minister R Ashok, Minister S Suresh Kumar and local MLAs also accompanied him.
The Karnataka government has released Rs 195 crore for carrying out relief measures in the state.
The death toll in flood-related incidents in the state mounted to 82 on August 20.
In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi.
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit. (ANI)

