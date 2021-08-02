K'taka CM's secretary Dr Selvakumar S replaced by Ponnuraj V

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): Karnataka government transferred Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's secretary Dr Selvakumar S to the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Dr Selvakumar S was replaced on Sunday by Ponnuraj V, who served as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

A notification from the Karnataka government said, "Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood."

"Ponnuraj V, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka," it added.

The notification further stated that Ponnuraj V has also been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited with immediate effect and until further orders. (ANI)