K'taka commences clinical trials of plasma therapy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Sriramulu commenced clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy at Victoria hospital here on Saturday.

Victoria Hospital Dean Dr C R Jayanti and Dr Vishal Rao of Bangalore Institute of Oncology - who were given permission for trials by Centre and Principal Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute Dr Ramesh, were present during the trial commencement.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Sudhakar said: "This is a historical moment for the state and I am confident that plasma therapy helps serious COVID-19 affected patients to recover. I have always maintained that plasma treatment is very effective for the patients in critical condition and we were able to commence trials in just 3-4 days after receiving permission from Centre".

He further appealed people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma cells and help in recovery of patients in ICU.

The Minister said trials for treatment of patients in ventilators will start next week.

The Directorate of Public Health under Union government has recently accorded permission for using plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Karnataka.

In this treatment, plasma cells from a COVID-19 cured person are transfused into a corona virus patient who is in critical condition. (ANI)