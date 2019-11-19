Fairoz Khan, the gunman of Congress MLA Tanveer Sait (File Photo)
Fairoz Khan, the gunman of Congress MLA Tanveer Sait (File Photo)

K'taka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:07 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Fairoz Khan, the gunman of Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who was stabbed on Sunday, has been suspended for negligence of duty, the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, said on Tuesday.
The MLA was attacked with a knife by a man named Farhan during an event here on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital and the attacker was taken into police custody.
The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Sait is an MLA from Mysuru's Narasimharaja Assembly constituency. (ANI)

