K'taka: Congress expels BBMP Corporators for anti-party activities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday expelled Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporators M.K. Gunashekar, Nethravathi Krishnegowda and former block Congress president Krishnegowda for six years from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

