K'taka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait continues to be critical, is in ICU

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Karnataka Congress legislator Tanveer Sait continues to be critical and is under continuous monitoring in the ICU of Columbia Asia Hospital.

"Mr Tanveer Sait was brought to the Emergency ward of Columbia Asia Hospital at around 11.35 pm on November 17, with a history of alleged assault. His current condition continues to be critical and he is under continuous monitoring in the ICU," a press note issued by the hospital stated.

"When he was admitted to the hospital, he was attended to immediately and operated upon by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. He had a grievous injury to the blood vessels, nerves and surrounding internal organs in the neck. His bleeding is now under control and he is on a ventilator and drugs to maintain his blood pressure," it added.

Sait was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man at an event here. The incident took place on Sunday. The accused identified as Farhan has been taken into police custody.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Sait is an MLA from Mysuru's Narasimharaja assembly constituency. (ANI)

