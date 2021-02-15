K'taka Congress president's daughter ties knot with BJP leader SM Krishna's grandson

KPCC president DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya ties knot with BJP leader SM Krishna's grandson Amarthya Hegde.
ANI | Updated: Feb 14, 2021 15:54 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya on Sunday tied the knot with Amarthya Hegde, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha.
The marriage ceremony was held in Bengaluru.

The couple got engaged in November last year.
Amartya Hegde is also the grandson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister SM Krishna.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh and many other leaders were present at their wedding. (ANI)

