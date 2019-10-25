K'taka Congress to hold 'Padyatra' in flood affected regions of state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Karnataka Congress will hold "Padyatra" against the State government in the flood and rain-affected regions of north Karnataka. The Congress has alleged that the BJP led State government has not concentrated on the welfare and betterment of people of the region devastated by the deluge.

Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah held a meeting to chalk out a road map of "Padyatra". Congress is concentrating on the flood-affected areas having extensive damage to houses, crops and animals.

The Padyatra will cover Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Belgaum and other regions affected due to overflow of Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Krishna and other rivers.

Rao and Siddaramaiah also met the representatives of flood-affected places. (ANI)

