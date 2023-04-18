K'taka court bars Cong candidate Vinay Kulkarni from entering Dharwad constituency

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): A Karnataka Special Court on Tuesday denied permission to Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni to enter his constituency Dharwad.

Kulkarni had filed a petition seeking permission to enter the district to campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. But considering that the Supreme Court had barred his entry into the district earlier, the Karnataka Special Court refused to consider his plea.

Former Minister Kulkarni had been named by the CBI in connection with the 2016 murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Yogeeshgouda Goudar.



Kulkarni has been out on bail on the condition that he will not enter the district nor will he do anything to tamper with the evidence in the murder case.

Earlier, Kulkarni told the media that the allegations against him are yet to be proven and the whole of Karnataka knows who lodged the case.

Kulkarni was allegedly involved in connection with the murder of Goudar, on June 15, 2016, after he defeated the rival Congress party candidate in the Zila Panchayat elections.

The Congress party on Saturday released its third list with the names of 43 candidates. The Congress declared 124 candidates in its first list and another 42 candidates in the second list of 224 seats.

The State Assembly elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will occur on May 13. (ANI)

