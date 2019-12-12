K'taka: Cricket bookie held with over Rs 2 lakh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested a cricket bookie and seized over Rs 2 lakh from his possession.

The cricket bookie has been identified as Anand.

According to CCB, around Rs 2,36,000 and a Samsung mobile have been seized from his possession.

"Anand was running the betting for India v/s West Indies T 20 match through Mint and Lotus apps," the probe agency said. (ANI)

